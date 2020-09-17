, Extensive Programme for Interclean Amsterdam Online

Everything during Interclean Amsterdam online on 3-6 November will evolve around personal matchmaking, demonstrations and knowledge transfer.

The Healthcare Cleaning Forum is back and will host two sessions with Prof. Didier Pittet, Prof. Pierre Parneix and Alexandra Peters. These sessions will address topics like COVID-19 and fake news. In addition, we will have a series of sessions that will focus on topics for Facility Management. Richard van Hooijdonk, a trendwatcher, will talk about the future of facility management. Furthermore, two professional cleaning services providers will share best practises for retail and warehouse cleaning. There will be a conference on Laundry Cleaning and a demonstration of proper cleaning of a Hospital Isolation Room. Interclean Amsterdam online will also mark the introduction of a new initiative in cooperation with Clean Hospitals on methods of measuring cleanliness. Starting with a presentation of a Tour the horizon of current and future measuring methods.

Many of the large exhibitors will also host sessions in their field of expertise like Unger, Essity, and Braincorp.

The most advanced matchmaking service is ready and available for everybody joining the show. Intelligent software stimulates the opportunity for doing business. All registered visitors will get recommendations on interesting companies and individuals (exhibitors and visitors) as an extensive AI system matches the interest and field of expertise. Matches will receive an invitation to connect, however only after both persons accept the invitations, people can chat and make appointments. Next to the automated matches, you can also browse the system yourself for connections and companies based on interests or simple go through the list of companies that are represented online.

To simulate the onsite experience, all exhibitors are given the opportunity to give online and live presentations and demonstrations that can be visited 24/7. There is the opportunity for a live chat with the experts during these demonstrations and the ability to meet with the company representative virtually. The innovations and new products that match your profile will be proposed and shown first to make your selection and schedule even more efficient.

In the next few weeks the full programme and list of exhibitors and sessions will be completed. So, keep an eye on our website.