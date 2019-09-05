Farm Frites launches Finest Super Fine Fries

Farm Frites has launched its thinnest fries yet giving food operators even more choice for the final weeks of al fresco dining and autumn menus. At only 5mm thick, the Finest Super Fine Fries are made from high-quality potatoes, taste delicious and have a crunchy, crispy texture.

With the street food trend still booming, operators can serve Finest Super Fine Fries loaded with a topping, alongside a burger or other barbecued meat, as part of a sharing platter, or simply with a range of tasty sauces or dips.

Nic Townsend, trade marketer, Farm Frites UK & Ireland said, “Finest Super Fine Fries gives operators more options when designing menus where a skinny fry is the perfect partner.



“These thinly cut fries provide more plate coverage per serving, resulting in more portions per bag, and a greater use of profit and resource. They work for so many dishes allowing operators to store a ready supply of frequently used stock. Perfect for consumers who want thinner fries but with a big crunch.”

The Super Fine Fries are pre-cooked in 100% sunflower oil and join the Finest range that already includes 7mm, 10mm and Steakhouse.

For further information contact Farm Frites on 01452 415845, visit www.farmfrites.com or email supportuk@farmfrites.com