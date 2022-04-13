Fast and Fresh Facelift Options for Hotels, Pubs & Restaurants

Share Tweet Share Email

In the wake of the pandemic, budgets are tight and the idea of a full refit and refurbishment could be one expense too far for many restaurateurs.

However there are a number of ways to give any premises a facelift by creating a more luxurious and fresh feel to the restaurant space, and enhancing the all-round customer experience, without breaking the bank.

The simplest and quickest way to do this is of course to add tablecloths to a dining room. Raj Ruia, Director at Richard Haworth explains: “Tablecloths create an instantly more classic look, and can hide old, tired-looking tables in a matter of seconds.

“The tablecloth look is synonymous with the expectation of a luxurious dining experience, and can absolutely make an impactful first-impression. This can be a deal-breaker when it comes to attracting walk-in customers who may not have a reservation, but have spotted that glimpse of finery through the window.

“However, if tablecloths are too much of a conventional choice for your restaurant, small touches such as linen napkins, can be enough of a change to freshen things up. They can inject a splash of colour to restaurant interiors, whilst communicating that sustainability is something you care about as a restaurant-operator.”

Richard Haworth’s popular Amalfi table linen range is regularly used in high profile restaurants across the country, including P&O Cruises, The Goring and The Clove Club. Available in 27 colourways to suit every season and interior style, the Richard Haworth Amalfi range is made from revolutionary cotton soft fabrics to ensure ultimate durability, providing a more sustainable solution to paper towels and other one-use options.

Raj explained: “Today’s customers are extremely savvy and educated when it comes to understanding the impact that one-use products can have on the environment. Diners are increasingly making considered choices in all aspects of their lives and that includes where and how they dine out. Whether that’s understanding where their food has been sourced and the carbon footprint of the furniture and interiors inside the restaurants they frequent, they want to know they are supporting businesses with ethics.

“Our stain-release fabric technology means lower temperature washes, with less rinsing and chemicals required, resulting in a more environmentally-friendly and durable product for you and your guests.”

Personalisation of table linens and staff uniforms is another way to create a new, professional look in a restaurant, and this is a truly cost-effective way to elevate your all round interior appeal. Front and back of house staff with matching aprons instantly feel more ready for a busy service and look in-keeping with the restaurant, especially when selecting a colour that compliments the restaurant’s overall interior design scheme.

“Chefwear becomes truly unique when embroidered with staff names or a restaurant logo. This gives customers a fantastic impression, since your apparel is an extension of the work you do in the kitchen,” added Raj.

