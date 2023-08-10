Fatstrippa Grease Recovery

Share Tweet Share Email

Fatstrippa has been at the forefront of Fats, Oils and Greases (FOG’s) Management for the Catering and Food Manufacturing Industries since the 1990’s when it introduced its patented Fatstrippa Range of non-mechanical Grease Recovery Units. These units achieved FOG recovery rates of well below 35 ppm eliminating the need for secondary treatment with costly enzymes or chemicals.

Designed by Chief Marine Engineer, Allan Owen, in close cooperation with Water Authorities, Environmental Agencies and Restauranteurs the Fatstrippa quickly established itself as a market leader in performance, requiring little maintenance and a reputation for robustness. Manufactured from 304 Grade 3mm Stainless steel many of the units installed over 20 years ago are still giving peak performance to this day.

