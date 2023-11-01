Festive Ordering with Bacchus Wines PLDC

Share Tweet Share Email

Bacchus Wines PLDC is a UK-based independent boutique wine wholesaler. They sell top-quality, award-winning wines at prices that hospitality businesses can appreciate. They have excellent relationships with French family-run winemakers, including Château de Parenchère and offer a personal approach to selling wines to the UK hospitality industry. They manage the import of wine into the UK, solving any freight and trade agreement issues. As a smaller firm, they offer more flexibility and a personal service.

As wine drinkers become more discerning, they seek delicious wines that offer value and provenance from vineyards that they may not be familiar with.

Bacchus Wines PLDC only sell wines they love to drink from independent estates they know personally, and festive orders are being taken now.

As consumer preferences change, and after ‘cost vs. benefit’ considerations, their focus leans towards sustainability, wines without added sulphites, and vineyards with provenance. Unlike larger wine merchants, Bacchus Wines has simplified the wine-selling business for hospitality venues. They choose wines that are not faddy, and their selection process is based on decades in the hospitality industry, so they know what drinkers and diners will enjoy.

The small yet perfectly curated wine collection is popular among chefs and hospitality venues. Chef & restaurateur Jake S Watkins, commented, “I have been buying wines from Bacchus Wines for over twenty-two years – when I owned the Michelin-starred JSW Restaurant in Hampshire and since retiring. I always receive excellent wines and service.”

Registering for a Bacchus Wines PLDC trade account is easy, and they offer significant discounts to those who sign up for trade accounts just in time for festive ordering.

For more information, please visit https://bacchuspldc.com/ or call on 0845 500 1040.