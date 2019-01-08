Festive Trading Boost For Greene King

Pub operator Greene King has announced that its sales increased during the festive season. In a statement Greene Kink said “After 36 weeks of their financial year, Pub Company like-for-like (LFL) sales were up 3.2% following strong trading over the Christmas period as we continue to trade ahead of the market. LFL sales in the last two weeks, covering Christmas and the New Year, were up 10.9% and we achieved record Christmas day sales of £7.7m. All sales categories saw LFL sales growth over the last six weeks with our Greene King branded Local Pubs driving strong drink sales growth. Last year’s additional investment in Value, Service and Quality continues to underpin our performance.”

Pub Partners LFL net profit was down approximately 1% while total beer volumes in Brewing & Brands were up 1.8% and own-brewed volumes were down 2.3%.

While the ongoing uncertainty around Brexit may still have an impact on consumer confidence and spending during the year, the company said it remains confident for the coming financial year. “We remain focused on our strategic priorities of driving profitable sales growth, developing a more streamlined and efficient organisation, and further strengthening and improving the flexibility of our capital structure to deliver long-term value for our shareholders. “