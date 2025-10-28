Festive Wine Serves

Share Post Share Email

Lanchester Wines’ James Dainty shares tips for making your Christmas wine list sparkle.

The festive season is a golden opportunity to refresh your wine list and offer guests something special. It’s a time for celebration, indulgence and, importantly, encouraging customers to trade up from their everyday choices.

A festive wine list doesn’t need to be complicated. Curate selections that suit your guests’ tastes and don’t be afraid to switch things up if something isn’t working. Better still, invite regulars to taste potential additions, this builds loyalty and adds excitement.

Food pairings are key. Rich reds like Amarone pair beautifully with roast beef, while Douro wines such as Vallegre Colheita Tinto offer exceptional value for hearty winter dishes. Pinot Noir from France or Oregon is ideal for duck or goose, and a classic Chablis works wonders with smoked salmon. For a sweet twist, try Vista Alegre Tawny Port with mince pies topped with Stilton, an unexpectedly delicious combination.

Sparkling wine is a must. Trevisana Bio Raboso Frizzante is a chilled, fizzy red bursting with wild berry flavours and subtle spice, perfect for party platters or roast meats. It’s a conversation starter and a brilliant alternative to traditional bubbles.

Don’t forget the classics. A well-chosen Brut Champagne by the glass, or large formats like magnums and jeroboams, can elevate your offering and add theatre to service. Rosé Champagne, now the UK’s second-largest category, is a festive essential.

Include no- and low-alcohol options too. Tommy Bacco Sparkling Non-Alcoholic offers celebratory fizz without the ABV, ideal for inclusive toasts.

Finally, lean into the experiential. Whether it’s a festive wine flight, themed tasting or a wine list that tells a story, these touches help your venue stand out and create memorable moments.

