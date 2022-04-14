FFD – Commercial Refrigeration & Catering Equipment

Share Tweet Share Email

The FFD Group are the UK’s premier suppliers of commercial refrigeration, commercial catering equipment and grease management solutions for the hospitality and foodservice industry. Comprising of FFD Commercial Refrigeration, FFD Catering Equipment and FFD Grease Management Solutions we have successfully helped businesses the length and breadth of the country to find the perfect piece of commercial equipment to take their operations forward.

Also offering equipment to educational, health and correctional facilities, the wide product range, competitive prices and excellent customer service guarantees total customer satisfaction.

With comprehensive product knowledge and years of experience in the industry, the team are trained to listen to individual business requirements and pair customers with the most suitable solution. Offering a wide range of equipment from leading commercial manufacturers including Foster, True, Adande, Lincat, Blue Seal and Rational, there are plenty of choices.



New Premises, New Websites…

The FFD Group have recently relocated to new premises with increased office space and warehousing facilities to ensure that they are well placed to expand in the future. With a trio of new websites having also launched complete with a new design, improved navigation and a 3 in 1 approach, customers can access commercial refrigeration, commercial catering equipment and grease management all from a single place. Providing a fully rounded, one stop shop for the foodservice and hospitality sector, convenience is guaranteed alongside quality products and exceptional customer service.

Whether looking for commercial bottle coolers, catering refrigeration, multidecks, serve overs, prep counters or cold rooms plus much more, FFD Commercial Refrigeration can meet and exceed all demands. For a full range of catering equipment including commercial combination ovens, commercial fryers, oven ranges, sous vide machines, glass washers, commercial dishwashers and all of the essential cooking equipment and utensils, FFD Catering Equipment have also got you covered.

Tel: 01455 815200 or www.fridgefreezerdirect.co.uk; 01455 815215 or www.247cateringsupplies.co.uk or email: sales@ffdgroup.co.uk