Find Pukka at Stand G36 at This Years’ Expowest Cornwall

Share Tweet Share Email

Pukka – the nation’s number one pie brand[1] – has been baking its bestselling pies for 60 years, and as part of this birthday celebration Pukka has launched a special new recipe that pays tribute to its Chip Shop heartland. Combining two iconic British favourites, The Pukka Pie and chip shop curry sauce, Pukka’s new Chip Shop Chicken Curry Pie has the seal of approval from industry experts and is already delivering on the brand’s full on flavour promise. Set to fly off menus, almost three quarters (71%) of Pukka’s core buyers said they’d be likely to buy it[2].

From traditionalist All Steak, to stadium favourite Chicken Balti and award-winning Vegan and Vegetarian[3] recipes, these popular pies are the ticket to broadening appeal and bringing in even more customers. Partnered with the Pukka Pie Heater package, pies stay warm for up to 4 hours, ready to serve.

Pukka is helping outlet owners both drive engagement and sales to maximise footfall during key sales periods. Available on the Pukka foodservice website these include a Heat & Serve Guide, Social Media Toolkit, and bespoke POS.

[1] IRI Marketplace | Chilled & Frozen Pies | 52 w/e 20th March 2022 | Total UK

[2] VYPR Consumer Steer Sept 2022

[3] Veggie Cheese Leek & Potato winner of The Grocer New Product Awards 2019 and Vegan Minced Steak & Onion winner of The Grocer New Product Awards 2021