Fire Detection and Emergency Lighting Solutions You Can Trust

Illumino Ignis are independent, professional and highly experienced. We specialise in the design, commission, supply and support of an incredible range of fire safety, emergency lighting and disability products.

With our head office being based in Yaxley, Peterborough we also have other branches covering the UK; these are located in Cannock, Blackpool, Trowbridge and Farnham.

Besides designing fire alarm and emergency lighting systems, Illumino Ignis also focuses on the distribution of stock from our packed warehouses across the country which hold high levels of stock from many of our fire alarm manufacturers.

As well as distributing stock via courier, if you are in the local area you can pick up your equipment from one of our many branches which have trade counters.

Visit www.illuminoignis.co.uk to find out more.