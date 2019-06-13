First Restaurant Group Expands Pub & Rooms Portfolio With Notting Hill Venue

First Restaurant Group (FRG), the operator responsible for a growing collection of landmark British pubs with rooms and destination restaurants, has opened its sixth site, The Hayden, on Westbourne Grove in Notting Hill.

The Hayden is the fourth property in FRG’s Pub & Rooms portfolio and sits alongside The Grafton Arms in Fitzrovia, The Clerk & Well in Clerkenwell and The One Tun in Farringdon. The venue is spread across four floors with a 60-cover ground floor pub and restaurant, and eight boutique double and twin bedrooms, opening in September.

Designed by LA-based Meredith Winston, the bedrooms will come in a colour palette of greys and creams with exposed brick walls, feature wallpapers, distinctive mirrors and vintage chandeliers. Amenities include coffee machines, smart TVs with Netflix, luxury toiletries, hairdryers, bathrobes, air-con, free Wi-Fi, as well as king size Posturepedic beds. Rates start from £165 for a twin or £185 for a double (inclusive of VAT).

The pub serves a modern European menu with signature dishes including grilled swordfish on open ciabatta with wasabi mayo and mango salad; whole lobster with garlic butter and skin-on chips; jumbo short rib of beef with BBQ glaze, mash, and fried shallots; as well as weekend brunch and Sunday lunch. There will be a range of premium beers, ciders and lesser-known craft ales, alongside a wide selection of wines and champagnes, most of which are available by the glass, as well as signature and 0% ABV cocktails.

Managing Director, Mitch Tillman, comments: ‘It is an exciting time for our Pub & Rooms portfolio, with the opening of our newest venture in West London. We’re offering elevated pub dining and affordable luxury accommodation in one of London’s most iconic neighbourhoods.”