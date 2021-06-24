Flameless’ unique Fragrance
Diffusing Candles use proprietary technology to give you the ambience and fragrance of real scented candles, slowly diffusing a natural fragrance made from essential oils, with the added benefits of safety and convenience. Simply use the Flameless remote control (included with each candle) to turn on your Flameless candles as you enter the room or control candles in high or difficult to access places, such as shelves or mantelpieces.The remote has a variable security timer that can be set for 4, 6, 8 or 10 hours so that your candles come on at the appointed hour and turn off after the set time. Flameless candles can safely go where real ones can’t, which makes them ideal for hotels, restaurants, bed & breakfasts, care homes and those places with young children, pets, the elderly and the merely forgetful!
Features Include:
• Made in Real Ivory Wax
• Exclusive Flameless technology creates a lifelike flame
• Flameless diffusion system dispenses natural essential oil fragrances
• Use with Flameless Fragrance Pods (sold separately)
• 550 Hour Run Time
• Includes Remote Control with variable security timer
• Includes 2 x D Batteries
• Height 21cm, Diameter 9.5cm
