Flavour Blaster – Add Theatre to Every Serve With Aromatic Bubble Garnish

A DEVICE adding the wow factor to cocktails has taken the international market by storm, after being inspired by the childhood experience of blowing bubbles.

Flavour Blaster Pro, which creates aroma filled bubbles on the top of drinks, is now used by professionals in Michelin Star Restaurants and Five Star Hotels around the world. As well as leading mixologist and Flavour Blaster ambassador Simone Caporale, owner of Sips 3rd best cocktail bar in world.

The professional aroma gun is sold to more than 40,000 customers in 150 countries, thanks to its use of innovative technology.

Other clients include top chains such as The Alchemist, Maybe Sammy in Australia, and it is also currently helping to create the immersive experience at Johnny Walker in Edinburgh.

The company also has a strong foothold in the international market, particularly in the USA where it can be found in venues in California, Florida and Las Vegas to name a few.

Its success is the result of a collaboration between hospitality entrepreneur Colin Myers and manufacturing guru, Robert Flunder who came up with the initial concept to add some theatricality to the drinks experience. And the resulting creation was down to Colins fascination with the concept of edible bubbles which would use authentic aromas rather than synthetic flavours.

Australian-born Colin, who previously worked in the bar and leisure industry in the UK, spent four years helping to develop the product which he describes as “an inner child gadget.”

The company uses a leading company in New York to prepare its aromas, which are distilled from actual fruits, herbs and spices rather than being artificially produced.

And it’s not stopping there. Now with a 15-strong staff plus a R & D team, a number of other products for the Hospitality sector are also in development.

For further information visit www.flavourblaster.com