FloorTech® – At the Forefront of Flooring Technology

Share Tweet Share Email

Commercial kitchen floors are constantly being exposed to spillages such as fats, oils, grease, detergents and acids. Add heavy footfall to mix and you have the potential create an extremely hazardous environment.

By choosing a FloorTech® commercial kitchen floor you are protecting the welfare of your staff by investing in the safest flooring system on the market. Trazcon® has certified slip ratings and has superb upgrade potential for future modifications e.g. increase anti-skid, change colour scheme etc. Our FloorTech® flooring systems are HACCP certified ensuring that our customers have the most hygienic floor system.

Trazcon® Decór is primarily used in commercial kitchen and food prep areas, mixing baking & rooms, chill rooms, ingredient stores, connecting corridors, gowning rooms and washrooms, thereby creating a safe and fit for purpose working environment.

E: info@floortech.com

T: Int 0161 775 2942

W: www.floortech.co.uk