Food Made Good Awards Launch With Three New Categories

The awards that have, since 2012, showcased the foodservice businesses serving up a better food future, are back with a bang for 2019, with three new categories designed to recognise the chefs and their dishes making the biggest positive impact.

The Sustainable Restaurant Association’s (SRA) Food Made Good Awards 2019 are open for entries from today (20th June) with a greater emphasis than ever before on identifying, recognising and showcasing the ideas and initiatives that have helped achieve tangible, positive change in the sector.

The Food Made Good Awards, the only awards dedicated to the trailblazers of sustainable foodservice, will be presented by its President Raymond Blanc OBE in front of more than 500 of the UK’s best chefs, restaurateurs and suppliers at Troxy in East London on 5th November.

For the first time, the SRA will recognise the people entrusted with cooking up the tastiest solutions to climate change, with the new Chef of the Year award. This category, open to all UK chefs, will be won by the individual who, through a brave and bold menu, has helped change the food system for the better.

Recognising the growing number of SRA Supplier Members and their crucial role in enabling their foodservice customers to address climate change, The Product of the Year award will reward a single, new product or service that’s had a measurable, positive effect on foodservice, the food system or consumer behaviour. This award is open to all UK businesses supplying foodservice.

The third new category is the One Planet Plate Award, a chance to highlight the power of one dish to help diners use the power of their appetites wisely and take a bite out of climate change. Since March 2018 more than 200 chefs have contributed their One Planet Plate recipe to the SRA’s eponymous campaign.

Andrew Stephen, Chief Executive of the SRA, said: “Restaurants, the wider foodservice sector and the businesses that supply them are channelling their creativity and innovation to help fix food. The Food Made Good Awards are the perfect platform to recognise these pioneering individuals, operators and their initiatives to tackle climate change in the most delicious way possible and share them extensively. This year we’re casting our net wider than ever before in our exhaustive search for the ideas effecting measurable change to the way we eat.”

The 20 Food Made Good Awards reward restaurants and foodservice businesses whose extraordinary accomplishments in the last year have driven progress in the industry and demonstrated that food can be made delicious, ethical and sustainable.

Ten of the categories are built around the SRA’s Sustainability Framework, highlighting best practice in the 10 areas that make up a ‘good’ restaurant or foodservice business. These awards are only open to SRA members.

The People’s Favourite award, in partnership with delicious magazine, is open for nominations from the public for the month of July, before a public vote on a shortlist for the winner in September. Cardiff ’s Dusty Knickle Pizza’s popular brand of locally sourced ingredients and aluminium reusable boxes won the largest slice of the votes in 2018.

The 2018 Food Made Good Awards winners demonstrated the huge range of foodservice businesses putting sustainability at the heart of their operation. SRA President Raymond Blanc OBE presented awards to, among others, Poco Tapas Bar in Bristol, where the connection between farm and fork grows ever closer, ways of keeping food on the plate and out of the bin become increasingly ingenious, and the menu’s celebration of veg and better meat continues apace. It was named Food Made Good Business of the Year, repeating its success of 2016.

Among the other 2018 winners, ODE-truefood scooped the Reduce Reuse Recycle award for running a community-wide campaign to rid its village of the scourge of single-use plastic, JD Wetherspoon won the Waste No Food award for its successful wholesale war on food waste and Professor Tim Lang, founder of the Centre for Food Policy was named Raymond Blanc Sustainability Hero.

David Anderson, Kingspan Water and Energy’s Business Unit Director, explained why the business which has partnered with the SRA to fix fats, oil and grease in foodservice, explained why it was sponsoring the Waste No Food category: “We are proud members of the SRA and are delighted to be supporting the Food Made Good Awards, championing those businesses leading the fight to keep food on the plate and out of the bin. Clearly, it’s a cause we are already heavily involved in through the Fog to Fuel campaign.”

To enter the Food Made Good Awards and for more information, click here. The deadline for entries is 13 September.