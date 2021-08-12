Food Service at Sarunds

Sarunds are a distributor of world-class chocolate & confectionery, supplying the independent retail & food service sectors in the UK.

We’re the largest supplier of top-quality chocolates and confectionery to the UK’s independent retail and food service sectors.We’re known for our large inventory of products from big brands and small artisan producers that offer great quality versus price.We’re also known for our customer service. Please explore this site if you’re a retailer (or prospective retailer) who is looking for the best supplier of quality chocolate and confectionery – both loose and prepacked.

We run a responsible business that’s committed to protecting the environment.We do that by continually monitoring the way our goods are packaged and by reducing the non-recyclable elements wherever possible, for minimal environmental impact.