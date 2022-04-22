For High Quality Restaurant Pads in a Range Of Different Options, Put Your Trust in Pukka Pads

Share Tweet Share Email

With 7 different styles to choose from and a range of sizes, Pukka Pads has you covered for all your order taking needs. Choose from single-part, duplicate or triplicate pads, all numbered to help you accurately keep track of your covers.

The handy thick card back covers make these pads perfect for taking orders on the go without having to rely on a surface for support, making them ideal for use in a restaurant, café, bar, pub or kitchen! Plus, you can benefit from minimum order quantities as low as 1 pack of 5 pads when you purchase through Pukka Pads as well as discounts for ordering in bulk.

Visit pukkastationery.com today to shop our huge range of business supplies and take 15% off your order with the code ‘OFFICE15’. Or get in touch with our friendly sales team on 01202 339960.