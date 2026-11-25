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A familiar face, a larger-than-life character and a landlord who clearly loves what he does, Phil King is celebrating 25 years as landlord of The Dolphin in Swindon.

Phil took on The Dolphin in 2001, following an earlier spell at his first pub, The Clifton. A former professional footballer and Swindon Town FC legend, Phil learnt the pub trade on the job, with the support of Arkell’s Brewery. Having made the move to The Dolphin, he has never looked back. He credits his long stint to it simply being the right fit and suiting his personality.

He believes there is a right person for every pub, and while recognising that hospitality is a challenging environment, says that with character, enthusiasm and hard work, it is still possible to run a busy, thriving pub.

For Phil, much of the enjoyment comes from the people, both the team around him and the customers who make The Dolphin what it is. He takes pride in seeing the pub continue to thrive and, as Phil puts it, the fact that The Dolphin is still as busy as it is after 25 years says it all.

Reflecting on his time at The Dolphin, Phil says he has thoroughly enjoyed the experience and has no plans to move on.

“I absolutely love it. I don’t plan on going anywhere. We’ve got a good team here and it’s working. It just seems silly to move on. I’d be bored doing anything else and I love being on the go, keeping busy.”

Football has also remained a big part of Phil’s life. He continues to be involved with Swindon Town FC, bringing his trademark charm to hosting and compèring matchday hospitality at the County Ground.

To mark Phil’s milestone at The Dolphin, directors from Arkell’s Brewery visited the pub to congratulate him, reminisce about the years gone by and present him with a certificate and a special gift in recognition of his 25 years at the helm.

Arkell’s Brewery Chairman and Managing Director, George Arkell, said:

“Phil is a fantastic person to have at The Dolphin. He’s a great landlord and we know his customers appreciate everything he brings to the pub just as much as we do. Twenty-five years is a wonderful achievement, and we wanted to come down personally to thank him for his commitment and congratulate him on reaching this milestone.”

James Arkell, Chairman Emeritus of Arkell’s Brewery, added:

“I think Phil King is one of our iconic landlords, and iconic for Swindon too. He’s fantastic with the football club and even better with our customers at The Dolphin. We love having him and congratulate him on reaching this 25-year milestone. It’s quite an achievement.”