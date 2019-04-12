Forum Of Private Business Welcomes Changes To Waste Requirements For Pub Companies

The Forum of Private Business has welcomed yesterday’s updated waste management advice for pub tenants, but has expressed disappointment at how long it has taken.

Dave Mountford, the Forum’s lead on their Protect Your Pub campaign, said: “It is welcoming that Pubs will now be required to split out both sediment waste and operational waste and this decision will go some way to stopping the systematic manipulation of waste which has contributed to the artificial inflation of rents over the last 25 years.

“It is disappointing that these changes have only been made six years after the Government was first made aware of the issue though, and that is has taken the Pubs Code Adjudicator (PCA) nearly 3 years to act.”

Commenting, a representative of The Punch Tenant Network (PTN) said: “In issuing this guidance, the PCA is not creating new regulations but is making clear how the PoBs he regulates must comply with the regulations that already exist, and have existed for many years.

“This guidance recognises that non-compliance has been endemic in the industry, including PoBs regulated by him and those that are not.”

Confuses more than helps

However Brigid Simmonds, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association said:

“Brewers and pub operators have always made allowances for beer wastage to account for beer that can’t be sold. The BBPA therefore supported the PCA’s proposals to make these clearer and more transparent.

“Unfortunately, in the new guidance, the PCA has increased the complexity of how allowances should be calculated and presented. This may confuse, rather than help, publicans. It will also lead to higher administrative costs and complexity for pub operators, who will need to modify their systems to reflect the greater detail now required.

“The new guidance acknowledges that there could be situations where third party suppliers are unable to provide pub operators with all of the information they require.”