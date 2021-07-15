Share Tweet Share Email

FOURKAY supplies HD and UHD / 4K HDMI video distribution equipment direct to UK hospitality and retail and also to professional audio visual installers. We understand the hospitality installation environment and try to stock products that have valuable features such as audio extraction, power over Ethernet, downscaling and more. Our products are selected for their quality, ease of installation and competitive pricing and we source only from quality assured manufacturers.

Our focus is on HD and UHD over CAT5/6/7 cabling distribution and HDBaseT products. We primarily supply matrix switches, splitters, extenders, and video wall splitters / multiviewers. If we don’t currently stock what you need please get in touch and we’ll source it for you. We have years of experience in developing automation and control systems for audio visual equipment and would love to discuss and special requirements that you might have.

You can buy direct from www.fourkay.net or, if you need some advice first, just give us a call on 0207 175 5144 or send an email to sales@fourkay.net