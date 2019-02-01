Foxcombe Bakehouse – Stand C42

Foxcombe Bakehouse produce award winning cakes, biscuits and sweet snacks, all handmade in the bakery on our farm in rural West Devon. We use real ingredients, local free-range eggs, traditional family recipes and methods you would use in your kitchen at home. Foxcombe Bakehouse is so much more than just cakes, offering delicious sweet snacks in both sharing and individual packs, standard and gluten free, catering for convenience stores, farm shops, garages, garden centres as well as tourist attractions, holiday properties and cafes. Christmas is also a very important event on the Foxcombe Bakehouse calendar with various Christmas cakes, mince pies and festive shortbread.

For further information contact Foxcombe Bakehouse: Tel: 01837 861802 , Email:

info@foxcombebakehouse.co.uk