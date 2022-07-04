Free Banners for Schools & PTA’s from HFE Signs

Share Tweet Share Email

Parents and Teachers are working harder than ever before in a desperate effort to raise funding for our children. Funding goes towards a whole magnitude of resources or experiences that enrich pupils’ education. HFE Signs are the UK’s leading supplier of Printed Signs and Banners, HFE have helped many Schools over the years and have made it as simple as possible for them to obtain their much needed banners for FREE!

When ordering banners the main considerations are as follows:

• Dimensions – Smaller banners won’t get as much impact, average size is 8ft x 3ft

• Location – Ensure your banner will be place with high volume visibility.

• Artwork – Clean and bold works best, do you need a designer and how much will it cost?

• Price – How much is it? Will we cover the cost?

HFE have made it easy and are committed to helping Schools and PTA’s.

DIMENSIONS AND LOCATION

Decide where your banner will be places and carefully measure the available space. Ensure you have a good volume of passing audience and most importantly get permission – you don’t want your banner to be removed.

ARTWORK

HFE offer a FREE design service with all Printed Signs and Banners, so email the team at sales@hfe-signs.co.uk with:

1) The size of your banner.

2) Your key information.

3) Your images and logos.

The HFE design team will work their magic and send you over a proof. Please review your changes with others before replying to HFE so you can be 100% sure on all your changes and the proof can be updated.

PRICE

Great news! HFE offer FREE banners for to Schools and PTA’s – All the information on this can be found here https://www.hfe-signs.co.uk/free-school-banners