Free Safety Guidance To Prepare For Christmas-World Cup Festivities

Share Tweet Share Email

Leading specialist in food and workplace safety, Shield Safety, has ramped up its campaign to help the hospitality sector prepare for its busiest period for over a decade as the festive period and FIFA World Cup 2022 coincide.

Through its #XLMAS campaign, Shield Safety is offering access to a free guide and risk assessment template, which provides specialist guidance, insight and support to help bars, pubs and restaurants make the most of what is set to be a Christmas period like no other – not so much Xmas as XLMAS!

Mark Flanagan, CEO and Founder of Shield Safety, commented:

“During the last World Cup, spending in hospitality increased by 41% compared to the previous year and this shot up to 73% on the day of the England-Croatia semi final. Couple that with the Lionesses’ recent victory in the European Championships, there is huge excitement for the World Cup this winter.

“This is a really exciting opportunity for the hospitality sector because uniquely the World Cup is taking place during what we all hope will be the first full trading festive period since 2019. This creates a once in a lifetime opportunity for hospitality to have a truly amazing end of the year. However, this unprecedented opportunity will need to be delivered safely, with venues experiencing a huge increase in visitors against the challenges of varying staffing levels, adapted menus, venue layout changes, more outdoor presence to mention just a few. There are more than enough issues and challenges to create the risk of an own goal. That is why we have launched XLMAS, our campaign to support this incredible sector through a super sized festive period.”

Shield Safety’s XLMAS Guide is available to access and download for free at https://tinyurl.com/2kx6dhjs. The XLMAS Guide covers advice and top tips to prepare for increased footfall and how to manage office parties, family get togethers and festive nights out alongside football crowds, to ensure all customers have an amazing and safe experience. Included are key insights around transient staff, venue layout changes, revised menus and food preparation. Within the guide is also a link to download a Risk Assessment template, designed by safety experts and tailored towards the specific risks venues need to mitigate this festive period.

The XLMAS Risk Assessment Template covers three core themes – your customers, your team and your menu. It includes considerations for changing menus, reconfiguring venue layouts to increase capacity, accommodating outdoor catering, staff training and mental wellbeing, and measures to keep spaces Covid-safe.

Mark continued:

“A recent survey from Access Hospitality found that 76% of football fans are looking for venues to watch the World Cup this winter and 30% of respondents said they would be happy to sit in a heated beer garden. This shows the scale of opportunity for hospitality but interestingly, if they have outdoor space they can adapt with patio heaters and can provide alfresco dining options such as BBQs or pizza ovens, there’s scope to really diversify, enhancing customer experience and bringing in vital revenue.

“Shield Safety wants to help venues to thrive this Christmas after the challenges of the past few years and to offer support to make sure that this festive period is special for both venues and their customers. The hospitality sector needs to avoid conceding a penalty when demand increases so dramatically. This can be avoided with forward planning and ensuring all safety risks have been assessed and dealt with well ahead of XLMAS beginning.”