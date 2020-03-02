Free Your Spirit with Mermaid Gin

Mermaid Gin is hand-crafted on the Isle of Wight using ten ethically sourced botanicals. A small batch spirit, it delivers a smooth yet complex blend of fresh organic lemon zest and peppery grains of paradise, with a hint of sea air from locally foraged, fragrant rock samphire – for a refreshing and invigorating serve.

Working with column stills for a smoother spirit, the process is tightly controlled capturing only the hearts of each batch – the sweet spot of any distillation. This avoids the harsher elements found in the heads and tails to create a pure gin that is perfectly balanced.

We preserve the environment of mermaids by supporting marine conservation projects and presenting our gin in a plastic free package.

visit www.isleofwightdistillery.com

Alternatively call 01983 613653 or see us on Stand L39.