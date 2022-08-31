From Concept to Fit-Out with CFG

Share Tweet Share Email

A Complete Service

The Contract Furniture Group offers pubs, bars, restaurants and hotels an end-to-end fit out service; from theme concepts & interior design, to bespoke joinery and final fitting. Recent projects range from the creation of a new private dining space in an exclusive restaurant, to the complete refurbishment of hundreds of bedrooms & public areas for an international hotel brand. Specialist divisions including customised fabrication, soft furnishings and installation mean the firm is well positioned to plan and execute all types of work on time and on budget.

Well Established. Well Positioned

Formed in the late 1990s, the Contract Furniture Group has consistently grown to become one of the leading trade-only manufacturers and distributors of quality furnishings, fixtures and fittings for the hospitality industry. Its creative team relentlessly tracks the latest trends in interior design for commercial environments; and its sourcing team utilises suppliers around the world to ensure customers can achieve stunning results whatever the level of investment.

Delivering on a Global Scale

The Contract Furniture Group holds around 30,000 stock items at any given time. As well as the ability to supply on demand, the business prides itself on its capacity to produce tailored and completely bespoke solutions to meet specific client requirements. Highly skilled upholsterers work on- and off-site to quickly turn classic and contemporary furniture designs into individualised collections to meet brand standards. Experienced craftsmen create and fit custom-made installations including bars, flooring, fixed seating, lighting, case goods and all other elements of a complete commercial venue fit-out.

With it’s creative and craftsman capabilities, Contract Furniture Group truly sets itself apart from other suppliers. Whether businesses need instant, low-cost replacement items, or unique design-led pieces to really make a venue special, Contract Furniture Group has the experience and expertise to deliver.

