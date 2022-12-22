From Humble Kitchen To A Growing National Brand!

Share Tweet Share Email

If you haven’t heard about Robert’s Dorset before, let me update you. Robert’s Dorset is a family run business established in 2011. Robert Parkin, his wife Helen and their two sons Louis and Rorke set about creating snacks in the family’s humble kitchen and started selling at local markets.

“We took our products to markets in and around our beloved Dorset and were thrilled with the response. We knew our snacks were amazing, but we were blown away that everyone who tried them thought so too!” Robert Parkin

From that moment, they have worked hard to ensure their products are of a high quality, ethically sourced and incredibly tasty, while keeping prices low. They continue to develop delicious new flavours and ideas, as well as consistently deliver those firm favourites they started with all those years ago.

All their snacks are handmade in the beautiful county of Dorset, England, and all items are prepared to order to ensure that customers always get the freshest products. They have a 99.9% waste free production process. They are also 100% certified by RSPO (Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil) and buy only from a segregated supply chain. Pretty impressive.



Robert’s Dorset products include:

Proper Pork Crackling – Triple cooked with incredible crunch available in 11 flavours, no MSG or artificial flavours

Yummy Peanuts – Grade AA nuts, ethically and sustainably sourced, and available in 13 flavours

Fabulous Fudge – Made with locally sourced cream, gluten free and available in 15 flavours with two vegan varieties

Everyone can enjoy their delicious snacks which can cater for Keto, Vegan, Sugar Free, Gluten Free and Allergen Free lifestyles. You won’t find many competitors who can offer the same choices at such good prices.

They remain a family business, ensuring that their steady growth does not compromise quality or customer focus. This is the beauty of a small company like Robert’s Dorset, they can produce big flavours and fulfil big orders, but without the big price tag as they don’t have the same overheads as other brands.

Robert’s Dorset products are available for both retail and the hospitality industry, with the option of recyclable or reusable packaging in various sizes to suit your needs.

Set up a Trade Account and receive the following benefits:

• Dedicated Account Manager

• Amazing Trade prices

• Easy order options – online or by phone

• Next day dispatch on orders received before 2pm, delivered by a trusted, trackable courier

• Delicious, high-quality products which will keep your customers coming back for more!

Contact Robert’s Dorset to find out more, or to set up a trade account:

robert@robertsdorset.com

01208 875280

www.robertsdorset.com