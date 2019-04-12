From Pot Washer To General Manager, Noel Hill Takes The Helm At The Lion Hotel

Experienced hotelier Noel Hill has been appointed General Manager of The Lion Hotel, a Grade 1 listed 16th Century Coaching Inn and Hotel in Shrewsbury, Shropshire.

Having worked in hospitality for over 17 years, Noel started his career as a pot washer at 14 years old, and has since worked his way up the ranks across a variety of independent and boutique hotels. Having developed a wealth of experience across departments, from Operations Manager to Food & Beverage Manager, Noel takes his first General Manager position at The Lion Hotel.

Commenting on his appointment, Noel said: “I am thrilled to join the team as General Manager, I am passionate about country house hotels and The Lion Hotel is a fantastic grade-listed property with a tradional character in the heart of Shrewsbury. It is my intention to re-discover and enhance the hotel’s true heritage and identity and put it back on the map, both locally and further afield.”

Shane Harris, CEO for Jupiter Hotels who operate The Lion Hotel, added: “We are delighted to welcome Noel to the business and support him in leading the team in Shrewsbury. Noel is a hard worker, who has built himself from the ground up, giving him an unrivalled understanding of the hospitality business and a wealth of experience and skills that will help to maximise the hotels’ full potential.”