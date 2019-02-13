FSA Launch Allergy Campaign Ahead Of Valentine’s Day

The FSA (Food Standards Agency) have launched a campaign for Valentine’s Day, following the #easytoASK campaign which took place last summer.

The campaign is aimed at young people living with food allergies and food intolerances, encouraging them to speak out with confidence when making reservations .

The campaigners also encouraging people to share information.

Leading charities Allergy UK and Anaphylaxis Campaign will be delivering this campaign in partnership with the FSA, and they’ll also be working alongside celebrity influencer and star of the TV show Love Island Jack Fowler, who has a severe nut allergy.

Local authorities, trade organisations and retailers, will share messages through their own channels, during this week of activity.

The FSA has online guidance for out-of-home venues, businesses that sell food to customers directly must supply allergen information for every item that contains any of the 14 allergens.

The 14 allergens are:

celery

cereals containing gluten – including wheat (such as spelt and Khorasan), rye, barley and oats

crustaceans – such as prawns, crabs and lobsters

eggs

fish

lupin

milk

molluscs – such as mussels and oysters

mustard

tree nuts – including almonds, hazelnuts, walnuts, brazil nuts, cashews, pecans, pistachios and macadamia nuts

peanuts

sesame seeds

soybeans

sulphur dioxide and sulphites (if they are at a concentration of more than ten parts per million)

the online guidance also includes guidance for people eating out:

On arrival

Speak to your server or the manager. Be clear about your food allergy/intolerance and confirm your previous conversation with the staff

Check the meal choices are suitable for you or that they can make changes to suit your dietary needs.

Remind them to be careful of cross-contamination or added allergens from glazes, sauces, cooking oils, and to handle your meal with care.

If you have any doubt about the staff understanding the importance of your dietary needs, do not eat there.

Allergen information must be displayed and provided in writing with information relating conversation backed up by reference to written material. Phrases such as ‘may contain’ warn customers that there could be small amounts of an allergen in a food product. This can happen when the allergen has entered the product accidentally during the production process.

There is no specific legal requirement to label food with ‘may contain’. However, food must be safe to eat and information to help people with allergies make safe choices, and manage their condition effectively, must be provided. Given recent high-profile cases businesses are advised to exercise extreme caution, with staff receiving adequate training, being fully aware of procedures when asked, and able to provide allergen information.

Visit https://www.food.gov.uk/safety-hygiene/food-allergy-and-intolerance for more information.