Share Tweet Share Email

Based in the heart of the Fylde countryside Fylde Fresh and Fabulous Ltd are a well-established family run business with over 30 years of history growing and processing potatoes. We are passionate about what we do. We grow, harvest, store, process and deliver fresh chips and potato products under the Triple F brand to customers the length and breadth of the country. We operate 24 hours a day 365 days a year.We are BRC AA accredited and Red Tractor approved, making us a reliable supplier to the foodservice industry.

Powered by potatoes

Fylde Fresh are committed to supporting the environment. We have our very own anaerobic digester which is uses all of the peelings generated from the potato process. This produces biogas which powers the site and the local community and produces a fertilizer for growing next years spuds.

What we offer

We provide national coverage, delivering our fresh potato products direct to your door via a network of distributors across the UK.

We offer a number of fresh potato products from fresh chips to whole peel and quarter cuts. Our chilled products take all the hassle out of food preparation. Products can be delivered fresh daily. There’s no waste, prep time, labour cost or mess. All you need is chilled space.

We aim to take the stress out of potato preparation. Why not contact us today for a free sample. Just email sales@fyldefreshandfabulous.com and one of our sales team will be in touch directly to deal with your enquiry.

Fylde Fresh and Fabulous have now made it even easier to order our chips. FFF chips are now available to buy online from our website www.fyldefreshandfabulous.com.

We are offering all Caterer Licensee readers a 10% discount off their first order. Simply quote discount code CLM22 on the website to take advantage of this offer.