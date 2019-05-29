Galvin Power & Tower Charity Race To Help Unemployed

Race around Mayfair to help change the lives of young people

Michelin-star chefs Chris and Jeff Galvin, along with First Dates favourite Maître d’hôtel, Fred Sirieix, are racing around Mayfair on Friday, 31 May to raise funds for youth empowerment charity, Galvin’s Chance.

The Tower Race includes a 5km dash around Hyde Park that will see runners passing the famous Serpentine Lake, through the underpass on Park Lane before arriving at the London Hilton on Park Lane Hotel. Racers will then tackle the gruelling 28 flights of stairs to reach the finishing line at the Michelin-starred Galvin at Windows Restaurant where they will be treated with exceptional views and a Champagne breakfast.

The race is in aid of Galvin’s Chance, which was initiated in 2009 by Chef Patron Chris Galvin and First Dates favourite, Fred Sirieix. The programme targets individuals aged 18-24 who are unemployed and not in any education programme. Galvin’s Chance offers youths training and opportunities for a front of house career in some of the most prestigious hotels, restaurants and food service management organisations in London.