Game-Changing Tech Helps Hospitality Venues Navigate Data Minefield

Affixr uses technology in a new, cutting-edge solution with smart QR codes for easy-to-use and GDPR com- pliant data capture – without the need for an app or website.

Customers simply point their mobile phone’s camera to scan bespoke QR codes

which takes them to a screen

to easily and quickly leave

their contact details.

With a bespoke dashboard, Affixr also allow licensees and caterers to:

• Compliantly record data of all customers, not just the bill payer • Share menus – reducing the need for paper versions

• Let customers join a wi-fi network with a simple clock

• Collect feedback

• Set up guests lists and RSVPs

•Send thank you/invitation emails