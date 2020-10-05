German Sausages: The King of the Campfire

When it comes to hearty foods roasted over an open flame, there is little—maybe even nothing—that can compete with the mighty sausage.Whether speared with a shaved branch or sizzling in a skillet over a barbecue fire, they are the meaty symbol of campfire cookouts and The Sausage Man is here to deliver a mouth-watering selection of the champions.

The fiery franks have been a staple of the hum- blest kind of alfresco din- ing, but that does not mean they are ever short on flavour or versatility. Take the intensely smoky Krakauer sausage, with its distinct orange-brown colour and mouth-water- ing bacon pieces. Not only is it reminiscent of all the wonderful smoky flavours associated with outdoor cooking, but it packs a juicy punch of flavour that’s easy to add to any campfire dish.