Germgard from Fireco

With the outbreak of COVID-19, good hygiene prac- tice has become more important than ever before.
Fireco has recently released its newest innovation, Germgard, a smart sanitiser combined with digital signage. Germgard has been designed to promote awareness of the importance of hand sanitisation to all building users. It can also be tailored to suit individual business needs, helping as a building management tool. Some examples of potential messaging includes instructing users to follow your one-way system or putting on a mask before entering.
Germgard is a smart sanitising station which monitors people passing through your chosen doorways. A PIR sensor will detect someone approaching and a screen will show your personalised message.
Germgard can also be combined with a range of door systems so that the use of hand sanitiser is a requirement before gaining entry. Integration options include electronic door locks, automatic doors, and access control systems.
James Wheeler, Chief Commercial Officer at Fireco says, “Our customers require visual, physical products as evidence in promoting their return to work strategy to their workforce.
Germgard meets those requirements, ensuring best practice, encouraging occupants to self-police when moving around the building.”
Germgard helps businesses reopen safely
As lockdown restrictions started lifting in July, businesses had to plan their back to work strategy in line with the Government’s Health & Safety Executive COVID-19 Risk Assessment guidelines.
Staff and members are detected when entering the building, they are presented with a digital display asking them to sanitise their hands. Castle Snooker & Sports Bar chose to connect their Germgard system with their electronic door lock, meaning that the door will only unlock for people who have used the sanitiser unit.This reduces the possibility of human error when controlling the transfer of germs.
“Germgard has played a vital role in making our COVID Secure Strategy strikingly obvious to our customers.We wanted to ease anxiety and make sure our members feel safe when returning to the new normal.”
“I would recommend Fireco. They have helped us to reopen our business safely.”
Fireco manufactures wireless fire door closers and retainers, notification systems, disability aid products and hygiene equipment, all designed to provide simple solutions to a range of needs: fire safety, compliance, access, ventilation and hygiene.
For more information about Germgard or how Fireco solutions can assist with COVID-secure strategies, visit www.fireco.uk or call the Fireco team today 01273 320650.