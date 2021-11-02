Get an Authentic New York Slice from Bakers Pride and Taylor UK

Share Tweet Share Email

Bakers Pride was founded in the Bronx, New York in 1945. It launched the world’s first production pizza oven and has established a worldwide reputation for the quality of its products.

The P22S is a countertop unit that is ideal for businesses that want to offer authentically cooked pizza, flatbreads, pretzels, and other baked products but have limited space for a full-sized pizza oven. With a sturdy, stainless steel outer shell and a fully welded, high heat aluminiumised steel interior, the P22S has an operating temperature range of 150–340°C and has a single oven chamber with two cooking decks of 52.7cm squared.

Each deck has independently controlled heating elements made of high performance, corrosion resistant alloy that help to guarantee a long and reliable working life. The baking chamber is lined with Cordierite which spreads the heat evenly, helping to create an authentically crispy pizza base and stone baked flavour.

The P22S comes fitted with a 15-minute electric timer, a continuous ring alarm and manual shut-off, quickly alerting staff when each pizza is ready and making it simple to keep up with demand even at peak times.

“New Yorkers’ pride in the quality of their city’s pizza is legendary, so any equipment that gets the Big Apple’s seal of approval has to be good,” says David Rees, marketing manager of Taylor UK. “The P22S is ideal for any business looking to offer customers an authentically cooked pizza.”

Bakers Pride Pizza Ovens are available from Taylor UK, for a free consultation call 0800 838 896, email sales@taylor-company.co.uk, or visit

www.taylor-company.co.uk for more information.