Get Ready For Winter With Indoor Infrared Heating

It’s that time of year again.

The clocks have gone back, outside temperatures have dropped, winter is just around the corner. And with a second UK lockdown about to start, thousands of people are working from home, and looking for ways to keep warm and cosy – without breaking the bank in the process. Here at Under Control, we reck- on we have the solution…

Why not invest in an infrared heater?

What are infrared space heaters?

Infrared space heaters are wall-mounted heaters that convert electricity into radiant heat.

This heat is very similar to that produced by the sun. Essentially, the heater emits infrared light, which is part of the electromagnetic spectrum and invisible to the human eye.This light travels unimpeded through the air until it hits an object.The object absorbs the light, causing the molecules inside it to vibrate – and this vibration subsequently leads to the production of heat.

Infrared heaters only warm the area directly in front of them.They transfer heat from one object (i.e. the heater) to another (e.g. your body), without heating the air in between them. And as a result, they boast a range of benefits and have become a popular option for the winter months.

5 BENEFITS OF INFRARED HEATERS

1. Instant heat

Unlike convection heaters, which gradually heat the surrounding air, infrared heaters emit a precise and instant beam of heat.This makes them a great option if you’re sitting on the sofa or at a desk.The heat will be focused solely on you, rather than heating the entire room unnecessarily.

2. Energy-efficient

As they only heat specific objects, infrared heaters don’t waste any energy.What’s more, almost 100% of the heat created is transferred out.They’re super-efficient. Therefore, they cost much less to run than a traditional convection heater and have a significantly smaller carbon footprint.

3. ‘Healthier’

Infrared heaters do not rely on air to transfer heat. As such, dust and allergens are not circulated around the room and allergies can often be reduced.The natural infrared light is also absorbed by the body, leading to healthier blood circulation, as well as a number of other health benefits.