Get the Low Down on Kitchen Automation with Rational’s Latest Trend Talk

Rational has announced the sixth edition of its popular Trend Talk webinar series, examining issues surrounding digitisation and robotics in ghost kitchens and the foodservice industry as a whole.

The Coronavirus pandemic has significantly increased the take-up of digitalisation in the foodservice and catering sectors. A range of automated systems covering ordering, hygiene management and food preparation have become standard features throughout the industry in the last couple of years, along with the growth of robotics and intelligent cooking systems.

The webinar will examine the impact of the changes and unpack the issues surrounding the challenges of introducing these systems and what it means for the future of kitchens.

The talk will once again be moderated by Michael Jones of the FCSI, along with Rational’s ghost kitchen expert and international director of key accounts Stephan Leuschner. Joining them will be a panel of experts including Troy Hooper, founder and CEO of Kiwi Restaurants and Nourish, Massimo Noja de Marco, CEO of Piestro and founder of ghost kitchens start-up Kitchen United, along with authors Meredith Sandland, Interim CEO of Stealth Mode Restaurants, and Carl Osbourn, who is also VP of Operations at Kitchen United.