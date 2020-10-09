Get the Ultimate in Outdoor/Indoor Versatility with Trent’s Plaza Furniture

As pub and bar managers continue to make the most of their outdoor space in the wake of the pandemic, finding durable, functional and stylish outdoor furniture for socialising and dining has never been more important.
Trent Furniture’s Plaza range, which includes a chair, armchair and table ticks all these boxes and more as it’s chic and con- temporary style means it is equally at home in an indoor setting. Durable synthetic black rattan is hand woven around rust-resistant aluminium to create water and UV- resistant furniture designed to withstand the great British weather year after year.
As the sturdy but lightweight Plaza range is suitable for use both indoors and out, it will soon become the hardest working furniture in your bar or restaurant. However, when you do need to store it, it is easily stackable and won’t take up much space.
With the Plaza range, durable good looks are cost- effective too.The chair is £39.90, the armchair is £46.90 and the hardened glass top table is £89.90.
