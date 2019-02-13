Get Your Thinking Caps On For Hospitality Action’s Big Fat Quiz

Industry charity Hospitality Action is proud to announce the latest instalment of its annual Big Fat Quiz. Hosted by 90’s icon Pat Sharp, over 500 brainboxes will compete for the 2019 title on Monday 20th May at the London Hilton on Park Lane.

Guests will need their wits about them as they answer questions from categories including music, sport and entertainment making this the perfect opportunity to show off their general knowledge. All attendees will be treated to a drinks reception, delicious three course meal with wine and goody bag. There will also be a live auction hosted by Brian Turner CBE with many exclusive items up for grabs.

This challenging evening out, which raised a staggering £85,000 last year, will be the perfect evening to network, entertain colleagues or treat your team and the funds raised will go towards helping those most in need across the hospitality industry.

Mark Lewis, Hospitality Action, Chief Executive says: “This May the 2019 Big Fat Quiz once again rolls into town. We’re very grateful to have our friends at Bidfood leading the charge to fill the room on the night and we’re excited to announce that 90’s icon Pat Sharp will be on hand as quizmaster keeping the room in order and the questions flowing. Of course, as a HA event you can expect more than a bowl of chips and a warm beer – our quiz takes place in the London Hilton on Park Lane and includes a fantastic three course meal and wine. It’s a fun-packed evening, a great team builder and most importantly a vital fundraising event for Hospitality Action.”

Host Pat Sharp says: “I can’t wait to pick up the mic and lead the Hospitality Action Big Fat Quiz again this year. It’s great to see the industry letting its hair down and looking after its own. Despite the high jinks there are some serious brainboxes in the room so get ready for some big scores, fierce competition, and encyclopaedic food knowledge.”

If you think you have what it takes to be named quiz champion, or just fancy an evening of great food, networking and entertainment, email gvittiglio@hospitalityaction.org.uk, visit www.hospitalityaction.org.uk/events or simply call 020 3004 5504. Tickets are £140 each or £1,300 for a table of 10.