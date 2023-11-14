Classic Christmas Tree Decorations From Gibson Plus

Share Tweet Share Email

Gibson Plus are a well-established, family-run manufacturing business based in the UK. We pride ourselves on having built our family business around a core of loyal, returning customers over many years. Quality products at fair prices, attention to detail, speedy delivery and excellent customer service are top priority at Gibson Plus.

Classic Enamel Christmas Decorations

Our enamel Christmas decorations have been specially designed in house by chief designer, Susan Gibson. These beautiful ornamental decorations will add that real touch of class to your 2023 Christmas range. With luxurious golds, vibrant reds and atmospheric blues our decorations truly stand out from the crowd! The range has seven elegant designs, so you can have a beautiful enamel bauble to suit each part of your tree. Each decoration comes complete with a beautiful gold presentation envelope. The decorations have been finished to the very highest of standards and when you take the product in hand it has that lovely weight that just oozes with quality!

Bespoke Enamel Christmas Decorations

If you’re wanting to stand out from the crowd our Bespoke Enamel Christmas Decorations will be perfect for you! The same luxurious quality, but with your very own design. All we need to get started is your ideas and our design team can begin bringing it to life for you. By choosing your own bespoke design you can be guaranteed that your decorations will be truly unique and won’t be sold anywhere else in the world! With bespoke designs we recommend a minimum quantity of 500 in order to maintain a competitive RRP.

Landmark Baubles

Our Landmark Baubles are high-quality, hand-crafted, engraved baubles made from durable 3mm ethically sourced, maple veneer wood with a 70mm diameter. The engraved detail of the bauble is spectacular – the foreground showcases your landmark depicted with acute attention to detail, while the background features an idyllic Christmas night sky with a silhouette of Santa and his reindeer flying over the moon. The beauty of the Landmark Bauble is they can be produced with the landmark or image of your choice. This allows you to create a design that you can be confident your customer base will love! The fantastic thing about the landmark baubles is that you can have your own bespoke design from quantities of just 60.

Want to Know More?

Contact us on 028 9181 8801 for more information and a free sample.