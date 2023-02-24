Gibson Plus Landmark Baubles

Share Tweet Share Email

Gibson Plus is a family-run, manufacturing business based on the outskirts of Newtownards, an historic market town in beautiful County Down, Northern Ireland. Established in 1989 by Brian and Jacqui Gibson, the everyday running of the business is now taken care of by their children, Susan and Matthew. Traditionally, our company specialised in the manufacture of labels, badges and signs, selling mainly to industrial customers, schools and nursing homes. We pride ourselves on having built our family business around a core of loyal, returning customers over many years. Quality products at fair prices, attention to detail and excellent customer service are our top priorities at Gibson Plus.



Landmark Bauble

Our Landmark Baubles are produced in the U.K using 3mm ethically sourced, Maple Veneer with a thin plastic backing. The beauty of the Landmark Bauble is they can be produced with the landmark or image of your choice. This allows you to create a design that you can be confident your customer base will love!

Magnifique Baubles

The same great product manufactured using the exact same processes, but adapted for the warmer months. The Magnifique Magnet is perfect for hotels, gift shops and tourist attractions. We can engrave the image of your choice to make the perfect personalised magnet for your customers!



Product benefits:

• All our products are handcrafted in the U.K.

• Light weight & robust perfect for popping in a

Christmas card.

• Free no obligation artwork, see exactly how your product will look before committing to an order.

• Minimum order from just 60 products.

Visit www.gibsonplus.co.uk, call 028 9181 8801 or email admin@gibsonplus.co.uk