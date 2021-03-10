Give Patrons Peace of Mind with an Air Purifier

A new YouGov survey has revealed that customers would be more confident visiting hospitality venues that use air purifiers. Leading global air purifier experts Blueair, make units using unique HepaSilent technology that removes 99.97% of airborne pollutants
It may be shocking to learn that indoor air can be up to five times more polluted than outdoor air .A new YouGov survey, commissioned by Swedish global air purification experts Blueair, has recently revealed the UK’s thoughts on visiting hospitality venues during this unprecedented time, and the results demonstrate a clear trend for increased confidence in hospitality venues such as hotels and restaurants with an air purifier.The results showed:
- Two in five adults (41%) said they would be more likely to visit a restaurant with an air purifier installed.
- 40% of people would be more likely to head to a café while 39% would stay in a hotel that offered purified air to its guests.
- 36% are more likely to a visit to a pub if an air purifier is in use
There’s no doubt that purifying indoor air will give consumers more confidence about heading out to their favourite hospitality venue.As well as removing bacteria and viruses , an air purifier can help with allergies, asthma, and other respiratory problems. Thanks to its HEPASilentTM technology, Blueair air purifiers remove at least 99.97% of dust and harmful particulate matter as small as 0.1 microns in size, to create a safer environment for all those visiting and working in the venue.
