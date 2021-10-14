Giving Presentation Some Recognition

It’s well known that the presentation of a dish can have a significant impact on a diner’s perception. Not only can a well-presented plate of food intensify anticipation, it also encourages diners to believe ingredients are of a higher quality and prepared by a more experienced chef. However, it’s not just food that catches the diner’s eye, consumers repeatedly tell us that the use of customized items such as branded greaseproof paper encourages them to rate a venue as more professional, longer established and raises their expectations of the food they’ll eat.

In our increasingly visual society first impressions matter more than ever as consumers demand that all important wow factor.Thanks to social media, every customer is promoted to food critic and their experiences are out there for the world to see – positive or negative.

Take a scroll through Instagram and chances are you’ll spot a food photo.With more than 500 million posts tagged #food or #drinks, food and beverage photos are some of the most popular content on Instagram and it’s important businesses capitalize on this trend.