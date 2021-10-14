Giving Presentation Some Recognition

It’s well known that the presentation of a dish can have a significant impact on a diner’s perception. Not only can a well-presented plate of food intensify anticipation, it also encourages diners to believe ingredients are of a higher quality and prepared by a more experienced chef. However, it’s not just food that catches the diner’s eye, consumers repeatedly tell us that the use of customized items such as branded greaseproof paper encourages them to rate a venue as more professional, longer established and raises their expectations of the food they’ll eat.
In our increasingly visual society first impressions matter more than ever as consumers demand that all important wow factor.Thanks to social media, every customer is promoted to food critic and their experiences are out there for the world to see – positive or negative.
Take a scroll through Instagram and chances are you’ll spot a food photo.With more than 500 million posts tagged #food or #drinks, food and beverage photos are some of the most popular content on Instagram and it’s important businesses capitalize on this trend.
With each dish served it’s likely that customers are posting images on social platforms, with or without your interaction.Where food presentations include your logo, such as those served alongside branded greaseproof paper, customer images are automatically branded. Not only do you ensure your skills are credited to your business, you utilise existing customers to upsell your restaurant to their social media network.
For customers opting for take-out, presentation mat- ters too and for this packaging plays a huge role. Packaging design allows businesses to communicate with their audience and the unboxing experience becomes a fundamental part of your customers’ sensory buying experience.Adding intentionally branded touchpoints such as branded greaseproof paper elevates both the look and feel of a product and helps create that sense of anticipation and value which consumers desire. More importantly it ensures an experience that consumers want to repeat and can’t wait to tell their friends about.