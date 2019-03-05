Global Recognition And Commendation For Jestic

Thanks to an exceptional 12 months for the UK- based equipment distributor, Jestic Foodservice Equipment, the company has claimed top spot in Henny Penny’s exclusive Distributor Achievement Awards 2018.

Accomplishing the largest sales volume of any of the leading commercial fryer manufacturer’s 125 worldwide distributors in 2018, Jestic was awarded the ‘Highest Total Sales – Worldwide’ accolade at a celebratory dinner while visiting NAFEM in February.

With a general market sales increase of over 14% compared to the previous year, Jestic was also commended by Henny Penny for delivering an exceptional service and comprehensive after-sales package to Henny Penny customers in the UK and for participation in the manufacturer’s training sessions both remotely in the UK and in other locations internationally.

There to collect the award on the night, Jestic Directors, Martin Beesley, Ben Dale and Michael Eyre were all congratulated for the continued hard work and dedication of the Jestic team.

“I am delighted to be able to accept this award on behalf of our team at Jestic Foodservice Equipment. It’s been a fantastic year for us in which we’ve seen continued innovation and development from Henny Penny, allowing us to offer unrivalled service to our customers and industry partners.

For our business to have achieved the highest level of sales of any of Henny Penny’s other 125 distributors around the world is an incredible achievement, but to have also been praised for the level of service we have offered, is testament to the commitment of the entire Jestic team, and for that, I am extremely grateful.

Going forward into 2019, we have more exciting plans and announcements from Henny Penny to look forward to and I am confident that we can continue to deliver exceptional service to our customers and business partners, meeting their project needs in the process.”

Ben Dale, General Manager & Director at Jestic Foodservice Equipment