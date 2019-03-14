Glynn Purnell To Open Third Restaurant At 14th Century Carthusian Monastery

Glynn Purnell, who holds a Michelin star at his eponymous restaurant in Birmingham, has announced he is planning to open his third eatery at the Charterhouse in Coventry.

The Grade 1 listed 14th Century Carthusian monastery, one of only ten ever built in Britain, is owned by Historic Coventry Trust (HCT) which is starting an £8m restoration project in June this year, part funded by a £4.3m grant from the National Lottery. The Charterhouse will form the centrepiece for a major new heritage and educational attraction.

The adjoining coach house will be converted into the, as yet unnamed, eatery which will have 30 covers on the ground floor, with 20 more in a first-floor bar. To the rear, a new 150 seat conference and wedding venue is being built as a reconstruction of the original monks’ cloister.

Purnell said: “I am thrilled and proud to be part of what is unquestionably going to be an amazing venue. The Charterhouse is a remarkable building of national importance and the project to restore it is fantastic.

“Ian and his team have made massive headway and their plans will see the Charterhouse become an attraction of regional and national standing.”

He continued: “It is an honour to be part of one of the most important times in Coventry’s history as it gears up to be the UK City of Culture in 2021. Bringing the Purnell’s brand to the city of Coventry is very exciting, especially to be doing so on such a historic ground.

“It is a massive opportunity to bring such a strong food brand into Coventry and to hopefully be the catalyst of an explosive new food culture, as I was in Birmingham in the early 2000s. My award-winning team and I will bring a stunning restaurant which will serve adventurous and ground-breaking dishes in the form of A La Carte and tasting menus.”

Purnell added: “We will use locally sourced ingredients to produce mouth-watering combinations with mind-blowing wines to match. The jaw-dropping views of a 14th century cloister, with equally jaw-dropping food, will offer something that not only Coventry will be proud of, but the country as a whole, placing the city firmly on the culinary map.

“The wedding venue and conference centre will be an excellent opportunity for me to spread my wings even further, catering for the ever-growing number of businesses in a thriving city. We will provide a service for everything from business lunches to conferences, private events to weddings.

“This will be a conference and events space like no other. It will also have stunning views overlooking the cloister, and whether a guest is getting married or attending a conference they will have an experience which is second to none.”