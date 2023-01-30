Share Tweet Share Email

There’s a new family run distillery on the scene in Sussex and it’s offering something a bit different to Britain’s rum industry. Their scratch rum is made from fresh sugar cane juice which is added to the fermentation within hours of being pressed. This along with three other types of sugar jaggery, panela and traditional molasses makes for a very unique tasting rum.

John Bowell co-founder said ‘Our rum has a flavour profile like nothing else we’ve tried during our recipe development. The rum has notes of baked banana and hazelnut making it rich and round on the palate and nose. We’ve been overwhelmed with the feedback we’ve received from customers and hospitality professionals’.

Born out of the idea that there is a gap in the market for an artisanal quality rum usterlising traditional methods over mass production. Goldstone Rum is made with a slow fermentation, using high quality natural sugars. The result being something exceptional.

Tom Surgery who recently visited the distillery said ‘I’m so excited to see the journey Georgina and John are on with Goldstone Rum. It’s inspiring stuff. The rums are characterful, pure and super smooth. I can’t wait to watch them develop further.’

The team at Goldstone Rum are currently developing their flavour range inspired by traditional rum cocktails. Ginger and lime after the dark and stormy and Kola Nut after the cube libre. The flavoured rums will be available in the Spring.

The Brighton-based husband-and-wife duo are also working with the hospitality industry to provide sessions at the distillery for restaurants and bars to expand their knowledge on fermentation and distillation of spirits. Their rum school upstairs allows sommeliers and bar staff to create their own flavour combinations of rum.

Their distillery is open to the public on Saturdays for tours and tastings for just £10 per head.

To find out more visit www.goldstonerum.com



Pineapple and Ginger Daiquiri

Ingredients

50ml Goldstone white Rum®

50ml pineapple juice

25ml ginger syrup

25ml coconut water

Juice of half a lime

Method

– Make the ginger syrup by combining the sugar, coconut water and a thumb of peeled grated ginger in a saucepan on a low heat and stir until dissolved. Allow to cool.

– Combine Goldstone Rum®, pineapple juice, lime juice and ginger syrup together in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well, strain and serve.