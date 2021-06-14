GonnaOrder, The Online Ordering System That Delivers ROI

Looking for a cost-effective, highly configurable food ordering and payment solution for your business? LOOK NO FURTHER! GonnaOrder is here to support businesses becoming truly independent, streamlining their processes and gaining back control of their business.

THE FUTURE OF ORDERING IS DIGITAL

While online ordering and delivery were already gaining momentum before the coronavirus outbreak, the pandemic accelerated their adoption. Interactive QR menus, online table ordering, and online payments—all solutions offered by GonnaOrder—are about to become the new norm at the restaurant of the future.

TECH ON THE TABLE: QR MENU & ONLINE TABLE ORDERING

Using GonnaOrder’s self-ordering system, table order- ing and QR menu technology will help you boost your sales by increasing table turnover and operate in a more efficient manner. Ordering through QR menus empowers your customers to safely order and pre-order faster from anywhere (their table, home, office or on the road). This will result in higher profit margins and greater customer retention—with an end-to-end seamless dining experience.