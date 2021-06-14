GonnaOrder, The Online Ordering System That Delivers ROI

Looking for a cost-effective, highly configurable food ordering and payment solution for your business? LOOK NO FURTHER! GonnaOrder is here to support businesses becoming truly independent, streamlining their processes and gaining back control of their business.
THE FUTURE OF ORDERING IS DIGITAL
While online ordering and delivery were already gaining momentum before the coronavirus outbreak, the pandemic accelerated their adoption. Interactive QR menus, online table ordering, and online payments—all solutions offered by GonnaOrder—are about to become the new norm at the restaurant of the future.
TECH ON THE TABLE: QR MENU & ONLINE TABLE ORDERING
Using GonnaOrder’s self-ordering system, table order- ing and QR menu technology will help you boost your sales by increasing table turnover and operate in a more efficient manner. Ordering through QR menus empowers your customers to safely order and pre-order faster from anywhere (their table, home, office or on the road). This will result in higher profit margins and greater customer retention—with an end-to-end seamless dining experience.
BREAKING FREE FROM THIRD-PARTY DELIV- ERY PLATFORMS
Third-party delivery companies are causing alarm for many restaurant, bar and pub businesses with their increasingly high commission fees. GonnaOrder not only help you break loose from third parties by digitally controlling customer data and menus with 0% commissions, but also allows you to build customer loyalty with a rich set of features (such as special offers, giveaways, dis- count vouchers).
BENEFITS OF USING GONNAORDER
• 0% commission online ordering app for takeaway and delivery
• Dedicated Consumer Mobile App
• Improved table turnover with an easy-to-use table ordering system
• Branded native iOS and Android App
• Streamlined operations with automatic order printing
• More repeat customers with frictionless loyalty features
