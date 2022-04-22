Good Food Express Ltd

Share Tweet Share Email

Good Food Express Limited is a multi award winning Company based in the heart of Yorkshire producing Sausages, Burgers, Meatballs, High Welfare Chorizo and Salamis, and a range of Meat Free products under our Herbivore brand.

With over 40 years combined experience within the meat industry, our hands-on Directors have built up a reputation for producing top quality and innovative products for the UK and Export markets.

OUR KEY BRANDS INCLUDE

The British Premium Sausage Company

The British Premium Sausage Company is the Sausage and Burger manufacturing division of GFE, producing multi award winning Sausages, Burgers and Meatballs.

The Bath Pig

With the Bath Pig we believe that we can deliver British charcuterie that’s tastier, more sophisticated and at similar price to those imported from lower welfare European suppliers.

Herbivore

Herbivore dining options include our plant-based burgers, meatless balls, meatless sausage non-meat and hot-dogs are a fantastic alternative to their meat-based cousins.

They look like meat, cook like meat and have the texture of meat, but are entirely meat-free. It means you can enjoy a classic burger, hot dog or bangers ‘n’ mash experience while remaining strictly herbivore.

For further information and to order see the websites at www.britishpremiumsausages.co.uk, www.thebathpig.com and www.herbivore.co