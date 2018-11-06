Got Capital – Investing in Your Business!

What makes Got Capital a different kind of financing option?

Unlike banks or other finance companies, Got Capital requires no personal guarantee or collateral, the funding is sales-based, and approvals are based on the overall business performance review rather than a credit score or assurance assets.

Got Capital offers Royalty Investments. The royalty is an agreed upon percentage of the business gross sales. It is a payment made by one party to another, for the use of a particular asset, service, product or in our case…a stellar investment!

In exchange for Got Capital’s investment, the specific royalty percentage is directed out of the business revenue back to Got Capital until the agreed payback amount on the investment is fulfilled.

What are some of the typical uses for the finance Got Capital makes available?

Got Capital does not limit the use of the funds, they can be utilized for any business purpose, some of the typical uses are: Low Cash Flow, Unexpected Expense, Business Expansion, Seizing Unexpected Business Opportunities

Can you provide an example of a great business you’ve worked with and the success they’ve had working with you?

A newsagent owner contacted us after he was denied by several banks and funding companies, he only started his business (was trading for about 3 months) and had a ‘below average’ credit score.

After speaking with him and looking at his sales so far, we saw an opportunity to invest in a passionate business owner and we approved a 10k investment that was funded on the same day.

He since grew his business to a small empire, after recognising an opportunity in the vape business he purchased a nearby shop that was going out of business and turned it into a wonderful success.

His sales grew from 15k monthly to close to 180k monthly, and he has a credit line of 150k with us.

Another retailer, established for more than 20 years in his neighborhood, had a lower than expected winter and when he was hit by the increased taxes on tobacco products he needed an urjent 5k or he could lose his tobacco licence.

He applied with us and got the funds on the same day, he is now doing great again and if he needs us he borrows and payoff when he likes in order to get a discount, using our flexible funding program.

In contrast, are you finding that many retailers are struggling with rising overheads and need short-term financing?

An unexpected slow in sales or if the business is under any financial pressure makes the owner have to consider whether raising further finance against personal assets is the solution.

How do you work with these businesses directly to ensure they remain viable?

We believe that a long-term personal relationship is a key factor in any business’ success.

Driven by a genuine commitment to each of our clients, every Got Capital customer is matched with an experienced Got Capital Account Manager.

The goal is to provide small business owners with access to funds as their business’ need it while considering the overall business health and ability to grow.

Furthermore, our blog section and curated content are updated frequently to make sure business owners always get the inside scoops of the industry.

How many independent retailers have you worked with previously and what difference have you made to their businesses?

11 Years Operating since 2007

£280M+ Business investments

12,000+ Funded businesses

What is the typical length of repayment?

A popular misconception about royalties is that the repayments never stop. They do– as soon as the agreed upon payback amount is fully paid, or if the business has ceased to trade.

The length of an account is typically 6-9 months and varies, simply because our responsible approach in approving an investment amount and a flexible payment plan schedule corresponds to the business’ overall performance and specific needs for the benefit of the business’ success and growth.

What are the current trends in business financing? Are banks still wary of providing finance to many small businesses?

Raising working capital is important in any business growth plan. Since the banking crises of 2008 and new rules being imposed raising finance has become more difficult and more of a hassle.

