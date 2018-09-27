Government Appoints MP To Oversee Post-Brexit Food Supplies

David Rutley, Tory MP for Macclesfield, has been appointed as Food Supplies Minister amid rising concerns of a “no deal” exit from the EU. Mr Rutley, a former Asda and Pepsi executive, was appointed to the role at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) earlier this month.

Rutley said: “It is an honour to join the Defra ministerial team at such an important time. I am determined to ensure that we fully realise the opportunities of leaving the EU, building on the hard work and excellent efforts of my new colleagues, so we can fulfil our pledge to leave our environment in a better state than we found it and deliver a truly green Brexit.

“I am very keen to support our food and drink sector across the whole supply chain from farm to fork. Working closely with farming minister George Eustice, I look forward to championing the very best British food and drink and helping the industry to lead the world and boost exports further.”