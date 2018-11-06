Government Health Drive Must Not Undermine Sector Work

UKHospitality has welcomed the Government’s announcement to promote healthy attitudes to food and drink and highlighted the continuing efforts of the hospitality sector.

The trade body has also urged against any disproportionate measures that may undermine businesses in the sector.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “The hospitality sector is committed to promoting healthy attitudes to food and drink. Venues have worked hard to reformulate menus to reduce calories and provide greater choice and transparency.

“The sector also works alongside partners like Drinkaware to promote safer drinking and healthy attitudes towards alcohol.

“We will continue to work with our members, the wider sector and our partners to promote healthy eating and drinking and communicate our efforts to the Government to help tackle any health issues.

“It should be noted that, for the vast majority of customers, eating and drinking out is not an everyday occurrence. We are ready and willing to support the Government, but we need to avoid any kneejerk measures that threaten businesses disproportionately.”